Sharks D Erik Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken thumb on his left hand in Friday’s game at Winnipeg.

The team announced the news Saturday afternoon before San Jose was set to play at Minnesota. The team also learned forward Evander Kane will be suspended for three games for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in Friday’s game. The suspension was announced by the league’s department of player safety.

Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. He played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The two-time Norris Trophy winner also missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season.

The team announced Karlsson will have surgery and is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in September. San Jose recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.