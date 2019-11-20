Sharkey leads Samford over Manhattan 70-57

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Josh Sharkey had 17 points and eight assists as Samford beat Manhattan 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin added 15 points each and Deandre Thomas had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Sharkey hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Samford scored the last 11 points of the first half and led 34-22 at the break. Manhattan made its biggest push late in the second half, a dunk by Warren Williams drawing the Jaspers within 61-55 with 2:24 remaining.

Jalen Dupree’s three-point play gave Samford a 65-55 lead with 44 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs made 5 of 6 from the line to close out the win.

Tykei Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (2-1). Christian Hinckson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Samir Stewart had five steals.

Samford plays Troy at home on Saturday. Manhattan visits Elon on Saturday.

