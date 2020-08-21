Sevilla beats Inter Milan 3-2 to win 6th Europa League

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored for both teams as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 on Friday to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time.

The Inter forward deflected Diego Carlos' overhead kick into his own net for Sevilla’s winning goal in the 74th minute, after a game-long duel with the Brazilian defender. Lukaku had given Inter the early lead with a fifth-minute penalty after being fouled by Diego Carlos, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

“This group deserve this. We’ve been fighting all season and getting over the problems that we’ve encountered,” said Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas, who won his third Europa League with Sevilla — 14 years after his first.

The loss extended Inter's wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010. Sevilla has won the Europa League in four of the last seven seasons.

“I think Sevilla were more tired than us in the final part of the game but they had this chance, the ball was deflected by Romelu’s foot and went in. It happens,” goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said.

The game started at breakneck pace despite being the 54th game of 2019-20 for both teams in a season extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal as Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, right, reacts during the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Lars Baron, Pool Photo via AP)

After just three minutes Lukaku surged away with the ball when a Sevilla attacking throw-in was cleared, and Diego Carlos pushed him down as he prepared to shoot. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had played a key part in Sevilla’s run to the final but could do nothing to stop Lukaku’s powerful penalty kick into the bottom-left corner.

The lead lasted just seven minutes before Luuk de Jong leveled the score with a diving header off a cross from right-back Jesus Navas.

De Jong was rewarded with a start after scoring the winning goal as a substitute against Manchester United in the semifinals. The Dutch striker gave Sevilla a 2-1 lead in the 33rd with a header at the far post at a free kick, but three minutes later Inter scored in nearly identical fashion, Diego Godin heading in from almost the same position off Marcelo Brozovic’s free kick.

After Sevilla reclaimed the lead, Jules Koundé stopped Inter leveling once again when he cleared substitute Alexis Sanchez's shot off the line in the 82nd.

After Sevilla reclaimed the lead, Jules Koundé stopped Inter leveling once again when he cleared substitute Alexis Sanchez's shot off the line in the 82nd.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said he was delighted to win a trophy with Sevilla in his first job since spending barely three months in charge of Real Madrid in 2018. He had lost his job as Spain coach on the eve of the World Cup over his decision to take over Real.

“It was a very emotional game but in the second half we controlled the game a bit better we dug in," Lopetegui said through a translator, paying particular tribute to Diego Carlos. "He gave away the penalty then he scored that wonderful overhead kick."

In a season defined by the coronavirus pandemic, Sevilla finished with a player on the field who had his own season disrupted by a positive test for COVID-19.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj was a late arrival to the Europa League tournament “bubble” in Germany after a period in isolation following his positive test last month. He didn’t report any symptoms.

He was welcomed by his teammates with hugs last week and was a late substitute in the semifinal win over Manchester United before replacing Diego Carlos in the 86th minute of the final.

