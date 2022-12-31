Seton Hall 88, St. John's 66

Stanley 2-5 0-0 4, Soriano 10-14 3-5 23, Addae-Wusu 1-5 1-1 3, Alexander 1-6 0-0 2, Mathis 3-13 0-2 7, Curbelo 4-7 2-2 10, Jones 5-12 0-1 12, Storr 2-4 0-0 5, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 6-11 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title