Serena loses 1st match since saying she's prepared to retire Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 8:46 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, runs down a shot from Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Fans hold signs as Serena Williams, of the United States, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, tosses the ball for a serve to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, hits a return to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, his a backhand to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Serena Williams, second from right, of the United Stares, arrives on court for a match against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, follows through on a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Serena Williams, of the United States, hits a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams lost her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis.
No one knows exactly how many more matches Williams will play before walking away, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.