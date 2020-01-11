Seniors lead Ridgefield to 73-70 win over Trumbull

In close games against tough opponents, it helps to have senior leadership.

The Ridgefield boys basketball team got it during Friday night’s home game against Trumbull.

Seniors Chris Knachel, Luke McGarrity and Johnny Briody combined for 51 points as the Tigers held off Trumbull, 73-70, on Friday night.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Tigers, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the FCIAC.

Ahead 31-28 at halftime, Ridgefield gained some separation with a big third quarter. Knachel was the driver, contributing 12 points as the Tigers widened their lead to 54-46 through three quarters.

The Tigers pushed their lead into double figures in the final quarter before Trumbull went on a run in the final minutes to get within three at the end.

Knachel finished with 22 points for Ridgefield, followed by McGarrity with 16 points and Briody with 13 points. McGarrity added nine rebounds and five assists; Knachel had six rebounds; and Briody hit three of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers.

Amos Grey (eight points), Matt DeLuca (seven), James Rush (five), and Matthew Eiben (two) rounded out the scoring for Ridgefield.

Johnny McCain had a game-high 24 points for Trumbull, hitting five of his eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Quentar Taylor added 12 points and Mileeq Green had 11 points for the Eagles, who are now 5-2.