Segura 2 HRs, Nola sharp, Phillies beat Mets, win 4th in row JERRY BEACH, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 11:34 p.m.
1 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura (2) celebrates with Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. The Phillies won 5-3. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday.
Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets' flickering playoff hopes.