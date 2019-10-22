Seattle's Jordan Morris named MLS comeback player of year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been voted the MLS comeback player of the year after scoring 10 goals in the regular season in his return from a major knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season.

Morris finished with 28.23% of the vote, beating out fellow finalists Mark-Anthony Kaye (24.5 of Los Angeles FC and Kacper Przbylko (8.36%) of Philadelphia.

Morris suffered a torn ACL in his right knee just before the start of the 2018 season during a CONCACAF Champions League match in Honduras. Rather than rush him back, the Sounders kept Morris sidelined all last year in the hopes he would return healthy and be able to contribute this season.

After a sluggish start, Morris was outstanding in helping Seattle finish second in the Western Conference in the regular season. He switched positions and is playing more on the wing, but still managed to find himself with numerous goal-scoring opportunities. Along with his 10 goals, Morris added seven assists. Morris also recorded the fifth hat trick in playoff history in Seattle's 4-3 victory over FC Dallas in the Sounders' playoff opener last weekend,

