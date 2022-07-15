Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners fourth. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez doubles. Cal Raleigh singles to center field. Eugenio Suarez to third. Adam Frazier singles to left center field. Cal Raleigh to second. Eugenio Suarez scores. Justin Upton reaches on error to left field, advances to 2nd. Adam Frazier to third. Cal Raleigh scores. Fielding error by Charlie Culberson. Dylan Moore strikes out on a foul tip. Sam Haggerty walks. Julio Rodriguez singles to left field. Sam Haggerty to second. Justin Upton out at home. Adam Frazier scores.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.

Mariners fifth. Ty France doubles to deep left field. Jesse Winker grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Ty France to third. Eugenio Suarez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Ty France scores. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers sixth. Sam Huff strikes out on a foul tip. Marcus Semien lines out to right field to Sam Haggerty. Corey Seager homers to center field. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to Dylan Moore.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 1.

Rangers seventh. Jonah Heim strikes out on a foul tip. Nathaniel Lowe singles to right field. Leody Taveras homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Elier Hernandez strikes out on a foul tip. Charlie Culberson singles to left center field. Kole Calhoun pinch-hitting for Sam Huff. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 3.

Mariners eighth. Cal Raleigh singles to left field. Adam Frazier walks. Cal Raleigh to second. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for Justin Upton. Abraham Toro walks. Adam Frazier to second. Cal Raleigh to third. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging. Sam Haggerty called out on strikes. Julio Rodriguez homers to center field. Abraham Toro scores. Adam Frazier scores. Cal Raleigh scores. Ty France grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Rangers 3.