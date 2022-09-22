Skip to main content
Seattle-Oakland Runs

Athletics seventh. Jordan Diaz walks. Vimael Machin pinch-hitting for Sheldon Neuse. Vimael Machin doubles to deep left field. Jordan Diaz scores. Fielding error by Jesse Winker. Cristian Pache singles to right field. Vimael Machin to third. Nick Allen strikes out swinging. Tony Kemp singles to center field. Cristian Pache to second. Vimael Machin scores. Seth Brown pinch-hitting for Jonah Bride. Seth Brown reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tony Kemp out at second. Cristian Pache to third. Sean Murphy grounds out to shallow infield, Cal Raleigh to Ty France.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 0.

Mariners eighth. Cal Raleigh flies out to right field to Chad Pinder. Sam Haggerty pinch-hitting for Adam Frazier. Sam Haggerty pops out to shallow right field to Tony Kemp. Luis Torrens pinch-hitting for Abraham Toro. Luis Torrens homers to right field. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shortstop, Nick Allen to Dermis Garcia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Mariners 1.

