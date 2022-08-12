Seattle 96, Minnesota 69

Stewart 7-16 2-4 16, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Charles 9-16 3-3 23, Bird 1-2 2-2 4, Loyd 8-14 1-2 21, Lavender 0-4 0-0 0, Talbot 3-4 0-0 7, Magbegor 2-4 0-0 4, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, January 4-5 0-0 11, Prince 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 38-72 8-11 96.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended