Seattle 85, Washington 71

Clark 5-9 0-0 11, Delle Donne 7-17 4-4 20, Austin 2-5 4-6 8, Atkins 5-18 0-0 11, Cloud 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 4-9 2-2 12, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 10-12 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended