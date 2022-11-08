Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

Chatfield 3-3 0-0 6, Udenyi 5-5 0-0 10, Schumacher 2-17 5-8 9, Tyson 12-18 4-8 35, Grigsby 4-11 2-2 14, Rajkovic 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Lloyd 2-3 0-0 6, Reiley 1-1 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-18 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title