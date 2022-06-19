Seattle 81, New York 72

Stewart 7-16 3-3 18, Williams 10-15 1-1 23, Magbegor 5-11 0-0 10, Bird 4-9 0-0 11, Loyd 3-16 1-2 9, Lavender 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, January 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 32-75 7-8 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended