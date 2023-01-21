Seattle 81, S. Utah 60

Fausett 8-15 0-3 16, Spurgin 4-11 2-3 10, Allen 1-9 1-2 3, Butler 2-12 1-3 6, Jones 8-17 5-6 21, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Healy 0-1 0-0 0, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-72 9-17 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title