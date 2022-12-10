Seattle 80, North Dakota 78, OT

Udenyi 1-3 0-0 2, Schumacher 2-8 2-2 6, Tyson 8-19 4-6 24, Williamson 5-6 3-3 15, Grigsby 6-16 1-4 13, Dawson 3-10 0-0 7, Chatfield 2-5 6-6 10, Reiley 1-2 1-3 3, Rajkovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 17-24 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title