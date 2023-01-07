Seattle 76, Texas-Arlington 61

Chatfield 4-4 0-0 11, Udenyi 2-6 0-0 4, Schumacher 6-9 2-2 15, Tyson 6-10 6-7 20, Grigsby 5-10 0-1 12, Williamson 3-8 2-2 10, Rajkovic 1-3 0-0 2, Levis 1-2 0-0 2, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 10-12 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title