Seattle 73, Indiana 57

Hull 2-11 0-0 4, Smith 3-9 2-5 9, Egbo 5-8 4-6 14, K.Mitchell 1-6 0-2 3, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Cannon 2-4 2-4 6, Engstler 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 3-10 0-0 7, Pointer 0-0 1-4 1, T.Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-61 11-23 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended