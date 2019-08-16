https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Seattle-7-Detroit-2-14339240.php
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
|Seattle
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Reyes lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hicks c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moore 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle
|003
|000
|211
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Crawford (10). DP_Seattle 3, Detroit 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Narváez (9), Seager (11), Gordon (9), Crawford (18). 3B_Reyes (3). HR_Moore (5), Cabrera (9). SB_Smith 2 (34), Gordon (17). SF_Lugo (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Wisler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milone W, 2-7
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Gearrin H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuivailala H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Turnbull L, 3-11
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Hall
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKay
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Alexander
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Milone pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Hall pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hall (Smith). WP_Turnbull.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:51. A_19,440 (41,297).
