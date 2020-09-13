Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Seattle Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 6 Totals 30 3 5 3 Moore cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Rojas 2b 2 2 0 0 France dh 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 3b 4 0 2 1 Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Walker dh 5 0 0 1 Marmolejos lf 3 1 2 1 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 1 Lewis pr-cf 0 1 0 1 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 5 1 1 0 Jay cf 2 0 0 0 Ervin rf 2 2 1 1 Locastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Strnge-Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Walton ss 4 0 1 3 Varsho c 3 0 0 0 Odom c 4 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b 3 1 1 0

Seattle 110 002 021 — 7 Arizona 100 000 200 — 3

DP_Seattle 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Arizona 9. 2B_Marmolejos (4), France (2), Walton (1), Ervin (3), VanMeter (2), Peralta (7). SB_Strange-Gordon (2), Varsho 2 (3), P.Smith (1), Moore (11). SF_Lewis (2), Calhoun (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Dunn 2 1 1 1 5 5 Sadler W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 Gerber H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Misiewicz H,7 1 3 2 2 1 1 Graveman H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona Weaver L,1-7 5 4 2 2 3 3 Bergen 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Rondón 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 3 2 2 0 2 Mella 1 1 1 1 1 1

Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Rondón, Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32.