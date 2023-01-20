Seattle 67, Tarleton St. 47

Gaddy 0-2 0-0 0, Bogues 3-7 2-3 8, Daniel 1-6 1-2 3, Williams 6-12 1-1 14, Hicks 4-14 6-8 14, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Rushin 1-3 1-1 3, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, McDavid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 12-18 47.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title