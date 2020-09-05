Seattle 6, Texas 3

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 7 6 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 3 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 2 0 Moore 2b 5 0 2 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 1 2 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 1 France dh 3 1 1 1 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Strnge Gordon lf 0 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Ev.White 1b 2 1 2 2 El.White lf 2 1 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 1 0 0

Texas 000 010 002 — 3 Seattle 010 200 03x — 6

E_Cody (1). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 2, Seattle 8. 2B_Ev.White (6), Moore (6). HR_Trevino (2), Crawford (2). SB_Moore (7). SF_Solak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Cody L,0-1 3 1 1 0 2 2 King 2 3 2 2 1 1 Benjamin 1 0 0 0 2 1 Herget 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hearn 1 2 3 3 1 2

Seattle Kikuchi W,2-2 6 2 1 1 0 7 Graveman H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Misiewicz H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hirano 1 3 2 2 1 0

HBP_King (Seager). WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:56.