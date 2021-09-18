Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

DP_Seattle 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR_Kelenic 2 (12), Dozier (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Flexen W,12-6 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 3 Smith H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Sewald H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 0

Kansas City Heasley L,0-1 4 6 4 4 0 2 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Zimmer 1 2 1 1 1 0 Brentz 1 1 1 1 0 1 Holland 1 1 0 0 1 2 Blewett 1 0 0 0 2 1

Zimmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Brentz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP_Sewald.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:35. A_14,904 (37,903).