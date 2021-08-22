Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 6 9 6 Totals 44 3 12 3
Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 6 0 3 0
Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley rf-lf 5 0 0 0
France 1b 5 2 2 2 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1
Toro 2b 5 0 1 0 McCormick rf 0 0 0 0
Torrens dh 5 0 1 0 Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 1 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 1 0
Fraley ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-lf 5 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 5 0 3 1
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 Jones dh 5 0 2 1
Bauers ph 1 1 1 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 1 0 1 0 McCullers Jr. pr 0 0 0 0
Wilson 3b 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 011 04 6
Houston 020 000 000 01 3

E_Kelenic (2). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 13. 2B_Bauers (6), Crawford (27), Raleigh (6), Jones (8), Meyers (3). HR_France (15), Seager (29), Alvarez (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 5 1-3 8 2 2 1 4
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Misiewicz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald W,8-3 1 1 0 0 1 3
Middleton 1-3 2 1 0 1 0
Ramirez S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 7 3 0 0 1 6
Graveman H,8 1 2 1 1 0 2
Pressly BS,19-21 1 1 1 1 0 2
Raley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stanek L,1-3 1 2 4 3 1 0

WP_Anderson, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:58. A_27,526 (41,168).