Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10), France (4). HR_Castellanos (5), Hoskins (4), Segura (5). SB_Harper (5). SF_Crawford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola L,1-4 5 1-3 9 5 4 1 6 Hand 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 1

Seattle Ray W,3-3 5 2-3 2 2 2 2 10 Muñoz H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Swanson H,3 1 1 1 1 0 2 Misiewicz H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sewald S,1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Hand (France). WP_Ray(2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:36. A_16,422 (47,929).