Seattle 4, Oakland 3

DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Canha (15), France (22). HR_Chapman (12), Olson (26), Raleigh (1), Torrens (12). SB_Moore (15), Long Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Montas 6 4 3 3 1 10 Diekman L,2-2 1 1 1 1 1 2 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kikuchi 6 6 3 3 1 12 Swanson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sewald W,6-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Graveman S,10-12 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Swanson (S.Murphy). WP_Montas, Diekman(3), Petit.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_21,312 (47,929).