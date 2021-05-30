Skip to main content
Seattle 3, Texas 2

Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Kelenic lf 4 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 2 1
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager dh 4 0 0 0
García cf 4 1 3 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 0
Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 France 1b 2 0 0 0
Solak 2b 2 0 0 2 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Godoy c 3 0 1 1
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Campbell 3b 3 0 1 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Walton 2b 3 0 1 0
Texas 000 100 001 2
Seattle 010 000 11x 3

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), Haniger (14). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz L,1-5 7 6 2 2 1 2
Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 0 2
Seattle
Dunn 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 8
Zamora W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero S,7-12 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).

