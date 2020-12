Sea_FG Myers 43, 8:50. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Carson 10 run; Wilson 11 run on 3rd-and-4; Wilson 5 pass to Hyde on 3rd-and-12. Seattle 3, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 40, 10:52. Drive: 10 plays, 47 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Wilson 15 pass to Lockett; Moreland 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-7; Carson 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Sweat 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-7. Seattle 6, Washington 0.

Sea_Hollister 10 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:45. Drive: 10 plays, 97 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Shaqui.Griffin 0 interception return to Seattle 3; Wilson 9 pass to Dav.Moore on 3rd-and-3; Wilson 38 run; Hamilton 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Seattle 13, Washington 0.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, :06. Drive: 11 plays, 46 yards, 1:39. Key Plays: Johnson kick return to Washington 24; Haskins 13 pass to McKissic; Haskins 10 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-7; Haskins 18 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-6. Seattle 13, Washington 3.

Third Quarter

Sea_Hyde 50 run (Myers kick), 13:12. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:48. Key Play: Carson 13 run. Seattle 20, Washington 3.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Barber 1 run (kick failed), 14:14. Drive: 14 plays, 96 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Haskins 9 pass to Foster on 3rd-and-6; Haskins 17 pass to Thomas; Haskins 12 run; Haskins 17 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-11; Haskins 12 pass to McKissic. Seattle 20, Washington 9.

Was_McKissic 6 pass from Haskins (run failed), 7:16. Drive: 11 plays, 64 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Payne 0 interception return to Washington 36; Haskins 13 pass to McKissic; Haskins 10 pass to C.Sims on 3rd-and-5. Seattle 20, Washington 15.

A_0.

___

Sea Was FIRST DOWNS 16 26 Rushing 9 8 Passing 6 16 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-12 10-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 302 353 Total Plays 53 79 Avg Gain 5.7 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 181 84 Rushes 26 20 Avg per rush 7.0 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 121 269 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 4-26 Gross-Yds passing 121 295 Completed-Att. 18-27 38-55 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 4.5 4.6 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-3-3 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 4-50.8 4-45.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 47 41 Punt Returns 3-19 2--1 Kickoff Returns 1-8 2-42 Interceptions 2-20 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-45 6-41 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:44 32:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 15-63, Hyde 2-55, Wilson 6-52, Penny 2-6, Dav.Moore 1-5. Washington, McKissic 13-51, Haskins 3-28, Barber 4-5.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-27-1-121. Washington, Haskins 38-55-2-295.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 5-43, Lockett 4-34, Hollister 2-17, Dav.Moore 2-10, Hyde 2-8, Carson 2-6, Swain 1-3. Washington, Thomas 13-101, McKissic 9-56, McLaurin 7-77, C.Sims 5-26, Wright 2-15, S.Sims 1-11, Foster 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, D.Reed 3-19. Washington, S.Sims 2-(minus 1).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dissly 1-8. Washington, Johnson 2-42.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Wright 8-0-0, Wagner 7-6-0, Adams 7-2-1, Amadi 6-0-0, D.Reed 4-2-0, Shaqui.Griffin 4-0-0, Diggs 2-2-0, Ford 2-2-0, Collier 2-0-1, Brooks 2-0-0, Mayowa 2-0-0, Robinson 1-2-1, Dunlap 1-0-1, Harrison 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, J.Reed 0-2-0. Washington, Curl 6-2-0, Bostic 3-3-0, Fuller 3-2-0, Hudson 3-2-0, Darby 3-1-0, Hamilton 3-1-0, Reaves 2-4-0, Moreland 2-3-0, Young 1-2-0, Payne 1-0-0, Allen 0-2-0, Davis 0-1-0, Sweat 0-1-0, Toohill 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, D.Reed 1-20, Shaqui.Griffin 1-0. Washington, Payne 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Jim Quirk, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Ross Smith.