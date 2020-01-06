Seattle 3 7 7 0 17
Philadelphia 0 3 6 0 9
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 49, 1:29.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 46, 2:53.

Sea_Lynch 5 run (Myers kick), 1:06.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 26, 10:36.

Sea_Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:46.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, 2:49.

A_69,796.

___

Sea Phi
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 382 282
Rushes-yards 26-64 26-120
Passing 318 162
Punt Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-60 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-0 19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 7-15
Punts 4-41.0 3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 11-114 7-45
Time of Possession 26:45 33:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Wilson 9-45, Homer 11-12, Lynch 6-7. Philadelphia, Sanders 14-69, Scott 6-25, McCown 5-23, Ward 1-3.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-30-0-325. Philadelphia, McCown 18-24-0-174, Wentz 1-4-0-3.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 7-160, Lockett 4-62, Moore 2-57, Lynch 2-25, Hollister 2-16, Homer 1-5. Philadelphia, Goedert 7-73, Ward 3-24, Scott 3-23, Sanders 3-8, Ertz 2-44, Burnett 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 35.