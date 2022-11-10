Seattle 106, Puget Sound 55

Erickson 5-9 1-2 12, Teclemariam 3-9 0-0 8, Phillips 3-8 3-5 9, Pohland 1-4 0-0 2, Ruttledge 3-8 0-0 7, Baker 1-4 1-3 3, Claus 1-4 0-0 2, Gillette 0-3 0-0 0, DeBoer 1-4 0-0 3, Bailey 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 6-12 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title