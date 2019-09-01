Seahawks finalize deal to acquire Clowney from Texans

FILE- In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of acquiring Clowney from the Texans. Such a move would bolster one of Seattle's biggest needs heading into the season. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is still pending a physical and had not been completed. Seattle reportedly is sending a third-round pick and two players back to Houston. less FILE- In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. Two people with knowledge of ... more Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Photo: Chris Szagola, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Seahawks finalize deal to acquire Clowney from Texans 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.

Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans.

The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston. Mingo was moved to defensive end during the offseason after spending the past few seasons playing outside linebacker. Martin, a sixth-round pick in 2018, showed flashes of potential in his rookie season but had just three sacks and was going to be a situational pass rusher this season.

Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The outside linebacker was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. But the Seahawks had both the salary-cap space to absorb Clowney's cost and the need for help on the defensive line.

