Seahawks defensive lineman Woods suspended 4 games for PEDs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.”

Woods will miss the final two regular season games — beginning with Sunday's game against Arizona — and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for either the NFC championship or the Super Bowl should Seattle make it that far, depending on the Seahawks' playoff seed.

Woods was an important role player for Seattle's defensive line. He started five of 14 games but saw significant playing time, playing more than 50% of defensive snaps in seven games. Woods was primarily a run stopper and had 32 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. His loss may not be felt much this week against the Cardinals but could be significant next week with the Seahawks facing the 49ers in Week 17.

