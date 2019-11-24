https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Seahawks-Eagles-Stats-14859414.php
Seahawks-Eagles Stats
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|6—
|9
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 7:29.
Sea_Turner 33 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:54.
|Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 24, 7:13.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Penny 58 run (Myers kick), 11:56.
Phi_Ertz 2 pass from Wentz (run failed), :20.
A_69,796.
___
|Sea
|Phi
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|348
|344
|Rushes-yards
|26-174
|23-106
|Passing
|174
|238
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-1
|33-45-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-26
|3-18
|Punts
|7-39.0
|4-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|12-90
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|28:07
|31:53
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 14-129, Carson 8-26, Wilson 3-15, Moore 1-4. Philadelphia, Sanders 12-63, Wentz 5-27, Ajayi 6-16.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 13-25-1-200. Philadelphia, Wentz 33-45-2-256.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Carson 4-31, Metcalf 3-35, Hollister 2-22, Lockett 1-38, Turner 1-33, Moore 1-31, Gordon 1-10. Philadelphia, Ertz 12-91, Goedert 7-32, Ward 6-40, Matthews 3-27, Sanders 3-23, Arcega-Whiteside 2-43.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
