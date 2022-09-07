Seager scores go-ahead run as Rangers edge Valdez, Astros Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 12:20 a.m.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc, right, and catcher Sam Huff clasp hands after the team's victory over the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras, left, Adolis Garcia, center, and Bubba Thompson celebrates the team's win over the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, left, scores on a wild pitch by Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras fields a line-drive single by Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) tags out Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe (30) on a force to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, steals second as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager applies the tag during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager attempts to throw out Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic, who singled during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2), right, attempts a double play over Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston. Chas McCormick was safe at first.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve fouls out to end the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston.
HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Seager scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh and the Texas Rangers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Houston’s Framber Valdez threw his 23rd straight quality start for Houston. Valdez (14-5) saw his six-game winning streak end. The left-hander surrendered four runs, two earned, on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked four.