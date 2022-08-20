Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien, who was the automatic runner at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax.

Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn't handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners.

Texas improved to 8-25 in one-run games. Interim manager Tony Beasley is 3-3 since replacing Chris Woodward.

Right-hander Glenn Otto put together a strong start for Texas, allowing one unearned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Chris Archer also allowed one run on three hits for Minnesota in five innings.

Miranda, Minnesota's talented rookie, tied the game in the eighth with a single to center that scored Kepler from first base for his 53rd RBI of the season.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Ezequiel Duran delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the sixth to put the Rangers up 2-1. The hit came after the Twins challenged a call on a pickoff move to first base that stood after review.

ROSTER MOVE

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Twins placed RHP Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 18. Mahle exited Thursday’s start after just 2 1/3 innings.

“He’s actually been doing as well as we could have hoped since coming out of the game against the Royals,” Baldelli said. “I think this is just a wise and forward-looking move.”

Mahle is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in three starts since he was traded to the Twins. Minnesota recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul to take Mahle’s spot on the roster.

TWINS HALL OF FAMER

The Twins inducted former manager Ron Gardenhire into the team’s Hall of Fame before Saturday’s game.

Gardenhire managed the Twins from 2002-14, leading Minnesota to six division titles with a career record of 1,068-1,039. Nearly two dozen of his former players were on hand for the induction ceremony.

“This group of guys, some of them got me fired,” Gardenhire joked. “And I still love them to death.”

The Twins will induct Dan Gladden and the late Cesar Tovar into the team’s Hall of Fame on Sunday.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: RF Kole Calhoun could be activated soon from the IL, interim manager Tony Beasley said. Calhoun was with the club Saturday in Minnesota. He has been sidelined since Aug. 3 with right heel irritation.

UP NEXT

RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA) will make his second start of the year for the Rangers. Minnesota counters with Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92), who earned a win his last time out against Kansas City.

