Scruggs scores 20 to carry Xavier over Cincinnati 77-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 20 points as Xavier topped Cincinnati 77-69 on Sunday.

Zach Freemantle had 16 points and nine rebounds for Xavier (6-0). Nate Johnson added 10 points.

Keith Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). David DeJulius added 16 points and six assists, and Rapolas Ivanauskas had 10 points.

___

___

