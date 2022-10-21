Skip to main content
Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell 1, Rangers 2

Aberdeen 2, Hearts 0

Friday's Match

Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2

Saturday's Matches

Hearts vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.

Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.

