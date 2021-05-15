Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Match

Raith Rovers FC 2, Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC advances on 2-0 aggregate

Wednesday's Matches

Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3

Dundee United 2, Motherwell 2

Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 0

Aberdeen 0, Hibernian FC 1

Ross County 2, Hamilton Academical 1

Kilmarnock 3, St Mirren FC 3

Raith Rovers FC 0, Dundee 3

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 0

Rangers 4, Aberdeen 0

St. Johnstone 0, Livingston FC 0

Dundee vs. Raith Rovers FC, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Hamilton Academical vs. Kilmarnock, 7 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 7 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 7 a.m.

More for you