Schwarber homers twice, Phillies still fall to Nationals 3-2 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer July 6, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Kyle Schwarber's second consecutive two-homer game to help the last-place Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Luis Garcia hit a two-run double in the seventh inning off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-6) for a 3-2 lead, spoiling another sensational power display from Schwarber.