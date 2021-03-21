Scherzer faces deGrom in spring game, rematch on opening day The Associated Press March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 7:57 p.m.
1 of12 Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer (31) throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks toward New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press via AP) Steve Nesius/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia Phillies former managers and spring training coaches Larry Bowa, left rear, and Charlie Manuel, right rear, watch as Andrew McCutchen singles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer during the fifth inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game in Clearwater, Fla., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler catches a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia for an out in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Fans walk past cactuses at Surprise Stadium before a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Kansas City Royals' Cam Gallagher hits a sacrifice bunt to score Hanser Alberto in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
No surprise here: Max Scherzer will have the ball in his hands when he begins the final season of his seven-year, $210 million contract with the Washington Nationals.
Scherzer will make his Nationals-record sixth opening day start April 1, facing the New York Mets in Washington. It’ll be a rematch of an exhibition mound matchup Sunday, when Scherzer allowed two homers and threw 90 pitches in five innings of a 6-2 loss to the Mets and starter Jacob deGrom in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Written By
The Associated Press