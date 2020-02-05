Schenn, Sanford each score twice, Blues' beat Hurricanes 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 Tuesday night.

It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break.

St. Louis improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11 games at home.

The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.

Carolina's Petr Mrazek looked rusty in just his third start since Jan. 13, allowing six goals on 26 shots. Sebastian Aho, Brock McGinn and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes.

Blais put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 2:44 of the first period, getting his first goal since Nov. 2 — he missed 28 games in that time following wrist surgery.

St. Louis piled on with four goals in the second period, including two on the power play, all on their first six shots.

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) handles the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Erik Haula (56), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, in St. Louis.

Sanford made it 2-0 on a wraparound, and Parayko ripped a slap shot to make it 3-0. After Aho tallied for Carolina, St. Louis struck again on a power play, with Schenn scoring off a rebound from Jaden Schwartz's shot.

Schenn scored again 4 1/2 minutes later, also on a power play, to make it 5-1 and give him his third multigoal game of the season.

NOTES: Former Blue and current Carolina D Joel Edmundson received his Stanley Cup ring before the game from Blues Hall of Famer Al MacInnis. St. Louis flew in Edmundson's parents, Bob and Lois, to watch the game from Brandon, Manitoba. ... Faulk, who came to St. Louis in exchange for Edmundson, prospect Dominik Bokk and a 2021 draft pick, faced his old team for the first time. The 37th overall selection in the 2010 NHL Draft, Faulk played 559 career games with Carolina. Shortly after the trade, Faulk signed a $45.5 million, seven-year contract.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes : At Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Blues: Host Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

