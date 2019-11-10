https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14823167.php
Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Cypress Bridgeland 48, Cypress Park 35
Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ridge 27
Humble Summer Creek 58, Pasadena South Houston 6
SA Northside Brandeis 28, SA Northside Taft 14
|CLASS 5A
Brownsville Porter 21, PSJA Southwest 14
Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Madison 0
SA Burbank 28, SA Lanier 27
San Antonio Harlan 48, Laredo Martin 21
|CLASS 2A
Baird 65, Mertzon Irion County 38
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FW Country Day 41, John Cooper 0
View Comments