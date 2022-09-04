Skip to main content
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Davis 23, Cypress Lakes 6

¶ Alief Taylor 54, Houston Westside 0

¶ Cypress Ranch 22, Katy Paetow 7

¶ Duncanville 44, Jones, Fla. 21

¶ Galena Park North Shore 42, Spring 0

¶ Houston Northbrook 27, Aldine 14

¶ Humble Kingwood 17, Jordan 10

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood 28

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 56, Humble Kingwood Park 28

¶ Killeen Ellison 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7

¶ Klein 44, Katy Seven Lakes 41

¶ Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 0

¶ SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Brandeis 6

CLASS 5A=

¶ Friendswood 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Carter 28, Dallas Kimball 23

¶ Dallas Lincoln 50, Dallas Madison 20

¶ Houston North Forest 8, Houston Chavez 0

CLASS 2A=

¶ Leakey 63, SA FEAST 18

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Frisco Legacy Christian 14, Arlington Oakridge 12

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 54, Houston Emery/Weiner School 6

OTHER=

¶ Founders Classical Academy 35, MC Prep 14

¶ Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Bell Home , forfeit

¶ Houston MSTC 29, Wisdom 0

¶ LEE 21, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

¶ San Antonio Harlan 45, Laredo Alexander 7

¶ St. Frances Academy , Md. 47, De Soto 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

