PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington Grace Prep 31, Dallas First Baptist 15

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 41, Round Rock Westwood 21

Clint Mountain View 24, San Elizario 0

Crandall 57, Forney 54

Cypress Falls 26, Cypress Springs 10

Cypress Ranch 20, Cypress Woods 2

Deer Park 44, Channelview 25

Fort Bend Marshall 62, Sharpstown 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Houston Sterling 46, Houston Waltrip 14

Humble Atascocita 48, Humble Kingwood 10

Hutto 29, Round Rock Stony Point 9

Katy Taylor 56, Katy Mayde Creek 42

Mercedes 68, PSJA Memorial 0

SA Southside 42, SA Southwest 14

Spring Dekaney 58, Aldine 7

Sterling City 68, Roscoe Highland 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/