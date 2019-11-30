Saturday's College Football

EAST

Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT

SOUTH

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2OT

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6