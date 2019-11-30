https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-College-Basketball-14872719.php
Saturday's College Basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64
Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77
Colgate 72, Siena 62
Guilford 71, E. Mennonite 52
Princeton 87, Bucknell 77
St. John's 86, Wagner 63
St. Peter's 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
UMBC 85, Drexel 60
UNC Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61
West Chester 95, Chestnut Hill 74
SOUTH
Alabama St. 67, Chicago St. 54
Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60
Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45
North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57
Richmond 64, Boston College 44
MIDWEST
Indiana St. 62, Missouri-St. Louis 55
Ohio 91, Detroit 81
Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62
SOUTHWEST
Texas 73, McNeese St. 71
FAR WEST
N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72
