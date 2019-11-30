EAST

Albany (NY) 68, American U. 64

Buffalo 88, William & Mary 77

Colgate 72, Siena 62

Guilford 71, E. Mennonite 52

Princeton 87, Bucknell 77

St. John's 86, Wagner 63

St. Peter's 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

UMBC 85, Drexel 60

UNC Greensboro 65, Georgetown 61

West Chester 95, Chestnut Hill 74

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Chicago St. 54

Chattanooga 63, Jacksonville St. 60

Jacksonville 61, NC A&T 45

North Alabama 67, Morehead St. 57

Richmond 64, Boston College 44

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 62, Missouri-St. Louis 55

Ohio 91, Detroit 81

Xavier 87, Lipscomb 62

SOUTHWEST

Texas 73, McNeese St. 71

FAR WEST

N. Arizona 76, South Dakota 72