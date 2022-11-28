Saterfield, Portland St. beat in-state rive Oregon St. 83-71

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help Portland State beat Oregon State for the second time in eight days, 83-71 in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday night.

Mikal Starks had 13 points, five assists and three steals for Portland State (3-4). Bobby Harvey, Cameron Parker and Hunter Woods scored 11 points apiece and Keshaun Saunders added 10. Parker made 4 of 6 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists before picking up his second technical foul with 1:35 to play.