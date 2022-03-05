Saros makes 20 saves in Predators' 8-0 win over Sharks JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer March 5, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and the Nashville Predators handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank with an 8-0 win Saturday night.
Matt Luff and Michael McCarron also scored two goals apiece for Nashville. Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund also scored, and Roman Josi had four assists to help the Predators win for the third time in nine games.