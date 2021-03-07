Sargent scores again for Bremen in 1-1 draw with Cologne

BERLIN (AP) — American forward Josh Sargent scored for the second consecutive Bundesliga game only for Cologne to come back and draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in their relegation battle on Sunday.

Cologne was the more active team in a first half of few chances, but Bremen improved after the break and Sargent duly scored in the 66th minute when he was left free at the back post to head in Romano Schmid’s deep cross.