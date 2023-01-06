Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79

Braun 7-9 1-2 16, Justice 2-7 2-2 8, Bediako 4-10 1-2 9, Podziemski 11-18 1-3 27, Stewart 5-10 3-6 14, Holt 1-4 2-2 4, Knapper 0-3 0-0 0, Akametu 0-4 0-0 0, Tongue 3-5 1-2 7, Tilly 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-73 11-19 89.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title